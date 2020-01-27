Clouding Up Not As Chilly Overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Not a bad weekend weatherwise, and this evening’s cloud cover means not such a cold wake-up on Monday. After midnight we’ll have shifting wind from the north to northeast as the breezes around us usher in milder temperatures. Really, about where we should be for our highs, and lows, Monday, for example, a high of 71, a low of 58. What we have not seen in a while is rain. This week, as of now, we feature three distinct opportunities for showers. Leading off is Monday...a cloudy start, some midday sun, and rain likely from mid-afternoon through nearly midnight. Wednesday look for rain from the dinner hour throughout the evening. Saturday we may see heavier rainfall, but rain nevertheless. As of now we our looking at an all afternoon event with possibilities most of the evening hours.
Now, through Monday morning our seas are on the calmer side with a light chop, if that. Very calm waters on the bays, and near in gulf Sunday will continue through Monday. Primary winds moving in a clockwise direction, gradually, from northerly to southerly. Inland, they will be a bit more variable on the way to southerly direction.
In the week coming up the best weather days are Tuesday and Thursday...with Wednesday an honorable mention.
