Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-FL-SUPER-BOWL-PYTHON-HUNT
80 reptiles caught in Miami Super Bowl Burmese python hunt
MIAMI (AP) — Eighty Burmese pythons were caught during Miami's 10-day Super Bowl hunt, designed to raise awareness about the invasive species decimating the Everglades. The game's organizing committee promoted the Python Bowl, a 10-day contest for hunters who kill the most and biggest of these invasive snakes. Pro grand prize winner Mike Kimmel won an ATV for capturing eight pythons and Tom Rahill won $2,000 for bagging the heaviest snake _ a 62-pounder. The pythons can grow to 20 feet and are descended from pets released starting five decades ago. Their population may exceed 100,000.
LASERS-AIRPLANES
Florida man arrested for pointing lasers as planes landed
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man pointed lasers at planes trying to land at a Florida airport and injured a pilot. Manatee County Sheriff's Office say Charlie Chapman Jr. aimed his laser pointer toward a plane four times and toward a sheriff's helicopter once as they tried to land last week at Sarasota Bradenton Airport. One pilot said the laser hit him directly in the eyes, causing temporary blindness and lingering blurred vision. The Orlando Sentinel reports a video also shows a man appearing to throw objects at the sheriff's helicopter as it tried to land. Deputies used a stun gun to subdue Chapman after they said he swung a hammer in their direction.
EASTER BUNNY ARRESTED
Infamous Florida Easter bunny arrested after hit-and-run
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who became a video sensation after fighting a man on the street while dressed as the Easter Bunny has been arrested and authorities say he tried to use the costume to elude capture. Antoine McDonald became a viral phenomenon after a video captured him fighting a man in Orlando last year. Earlier this month, Florida Highway Patrol officials say McDonald was driving a motorcycle when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a carport before fleeing the scene. Authorities found him laying in the backseat of a car in full costume. He denied the accident, telling the officer he to Google the Orlando Easter Bunny.
JEFFREY EPSTEIN-WARDEN
AP Exclusive: Feds plan to move Epstein warden to prison job
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons plans to transfer the warden in charge of the jail where Jeffrey Epstein took his own life to another correctional facility, despite an ongoing investigation into the financier’s death. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke Friday to The Associated Press. The people said the bureau is planning to move Lamine N’Diaye to a leadership role at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in New Jersey. It comes months after Attorney General William Barr ordered N’Diaye be reassigned to a desk post in Pennsylvania. Epstein killed himself in August while awaiting trial on charges he sexually abused girls.
SPACE STATION
Spacewalking astronauts plug leak, finish fixing detector
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Spacewalking astronauts have completed repairs to a cosmic ray detector outside the International Space Station. NASA's Andrew Morgan and Italy's Luca Parmitano ventured out Saturday on their fourth and final spacewalk to fix the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. But they quickly discovered a leak in one of the coolant lines for the $2 billion spectrometer. Parmitano tightened the fitting, but to no avail. The leak was still there. He tightened everything a second time and the leak finally disappeared. Barring further trouble, the almost 9-year-old spectrometer could resume its hunt for antimatter and dark matter next week.
DEATH PENALTY-FLORIDA
Florida death penalty experts concerned about court ruling
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida inmate advocates say a state Supreme Court decision involving the death penalty has thrown between 100 to 150 cases into legal limbo. On Thursday, the court said it erred in 2016 when it ruled a jury must be unanimous in deciding a defendant convicted of murder should be sentenced to death. A day later, lawyers and anti-death penalty advocates were scrambling to determine what this means for existing cases that are in the sentencing phase. Miami-based attorney Terence Lenamon says there are questions about how the ruling will affect existing cases in the resentencing phase.
LEGISLATURE PREVIEW
Florida Legislature going to the dogs (and cats)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature is entering the third week of its annual 60-day session and is considering bills ranging from pets to abortion. The most talked about bill of the week is likely to be a measure that would require girls younger than 18 get a parent's permission before having an abortion. Less divisive will be a bill to make shelter animals and those adopted from shelters the official Florida state pet.
AP-RI-PROVIDENCE-SCHOOLS
Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A top administrator at a large school district in Florida has been selected to lead Providence, Rhode Island's troubled public school system. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Education on Saturday confirmed that Harrison Peters will be introduced as Providence's new superintendent at an event Monday. He is currently an assistant superintendent at the Hillsborough County Public Schools. The Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy in a scathing 93-page report released in June called the Providence school system among the nation's worst. The report prompted the state to take over the system and launch a turnaround effort.
SUPER BOWL-RETURN TO MIAMI
Super Bowl back in Miami for 11th time after 10-year hiatus
MIAMI (AP) — It’s appropriate the Super Bowl to end droughts is Miami-bound. The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the game for the first time in 50 years against the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners have a chance to win their first NFL title in 25 years. And the game is returning in Miami for the first time in a decade. It was lured back after a stadium renovation costing more than $550 million. The Dolphins' stadium that opened in 1987 required a significant makeover to remain part of the Super Bowl rotation. Team owner Stephen Ross spent his own money on the multiyear renovation.
AP-AS-AUSTRALIA-WILDFIRES
3 dead US fire bombers retrieved from Australian forest
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The bodies of three U.S. flying firefighters and the cockpit voice recorder from the water bomber in which they died battling Australia’s unprecedented wildfire crisis have been retrieved. The firefighters died when their C-130 Hercules tanker crashed on Thursday after dumping fire retardant on an out-of-control blaze northeast of the town of Cooma in southern New South Wales state. A police statement says their bodies were retrieved from a still-active fire zone. They were taken to Sydney. Their relatives who began arriving Saturday will be offered an opportunity to visit the hillside crash site.