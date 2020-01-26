Deputies investigating shooting that happened Saturday night in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are currently investigating a reported shooting that took place on Saturday night in the 2500 block of 24th Street in Sarasota.
Deputies say that the incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. and one person was injured at the scene and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The condition of this person in unknown at this time.
Reports say that the scene is secure and there is no threat to the community at this time. However, deputies say that a suspicious black two-door vehicle was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stopper by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477) or online at their website.
