Crystal Clear Days Bring Chilly Nights

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s all about context...say you’re on a shaded patio, enclosed patio, yes Saturday was chilly. If you’re out in the sun, moving around, it was a “10.” All about the winds, and as much as I’ve been saying it, I may find it my epitaph. It is true though. North winds, or breezes, more to the point, gave our outdoor day a slight edge. Interestingly, we met our average high for the date at 71 degrees. Better than this time last week. Fortunately, it will be this way tomorrow, however we’ll see some clouds come in during the evening hours. Our lows, not as low. 55 overnight Sunday into Monday.