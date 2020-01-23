Crystal Clear Days Bring Chilly Nights

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s all about context...say you’re on a shaded patio, enclosed patio, yes Saturday was chilly. If you’re out in the sun, moving around, it was a “10.” All about the winds, and as much as I’ve been saying it, I may find it my epitaph. It is true though. North winds, or breezes, more to the point, gave our outdoor day a slight edge. Interestingly, we met our average high for the date at 71 degrees. Better than this time last week. Fortunately, it will be this way tomorrow, however we’ll see some clouds come in during the evening hours. Our lows, not as low. 55 overnight Sunday into Monday.
Monday, we split the difference regarding daytime rain. Likely showers to our north, south, and we dwell in a mostly sunny pocket. We could use the rain. Spots of “moderate” drought in the panhandle, and The Everglades are classified as “dry.” We have a very quick, in and out, shot of rain on Thursday into Friday around the midnight hour. Tuesday we may see offshore, and coastal showers, Suncoast specific, although I already see that rain opportunity dwindling.
To sum it up...Sunday’s forecast high is 67, our overnight low 55. Clear. Light winds will shift from the north to north/northeast.
