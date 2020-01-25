New furry team member joins Manatee County Emergency Services.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The newest furry four-legged member of the Manatee County emergency service team is Rucker.
Meet, Rucker, a 2 year old Golden Retriever, who is a member of the Manatee County Emergency Services.
He doesn’t pick up your 911 calls or can dispatch police to your location, but he does his best to help those in the time of need.
“Rucker can pick up on Certain things. For example if he feels that you’re if you’re fidgety or nervous. If your feet are tapping on the ground. He can put his head right on your lap" says Melissa Colon, who is a 911 Training Officer with Manatee County Public Services Department.
"The same thing if you’re doing an emotion of covering your eyes. He can come up and just break it up so you can cuddle him” says Colon.
Rucker can render aid after given a command to those who need a little comfort when they are stressed.
He has been training for months to help emergency dispatchers, who can sometimes absorb the stress and anxiety when they are taking a 911 call.
First responders can develop Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or P-T-S-D, as a result from their careers.
Rucker was donated to the Manatee County Emergency Services, by Valor Service Dogs.
They wanted Rucker to help first responders with their daily stress on the job.
“It’s great and makes environment much more positive. It gives me happy feeling every time I see him. It’s an instant smile on my face when he comes through the door".
Valor Service Dogs hope that Rucker can be example for other departments, to show that dogs can help with stress.
