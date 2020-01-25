Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods’ last putt of the day was so much better than his first three. Woods four-putted No. 1 on Torrey Pines South for a tough start to his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open. He reached the first green in two and had a birdie putt of just less than 25 feet. But he struggled on the poa annua grass. He rolled his first putt 30 inches past the hole. His second putt shot 5½ feet past the cup. His third putt went 14 inches past before he finally tapped in. Woods finished with a birdie putt for a 1-under par 71.