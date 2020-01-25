2000 gallons of sewage cleaned up from Bradenton neighborhood following spill

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - “There’s upheaval through the manholes, a terrible smell,” said Ron Safford.
That’s what Safford and his neighbors on 24th Street West in Bradenton had to deal with on Monday. 2000 gallons of sewage spilling into the street through the manholes. The problem, a main line pipe bursting.
“We’ve had some problems before with flooding when it rained really bad and stuff like that," said Patty Cullen, a neighbor. "So this is kind of like a normal, not normal but at least they handled it way quicker than they did the last time.”
Crews were able to bypass the broken line until repairs to the line were finished. Machines are still on scene to help with the issue. A vac truck was used to clean up the mess. Although some of the sewage did flow into a stormwater drain, Manatee County officials say this did not affect water for the residents, so people who live around here have nothing to worry about.
“They are safe, there was nothing that was any impact to their health or safety,” said Amy Pilson, Strategic Affairs Manager for Manatee County Utilities.
Testing will continue on a stormwater retention pond nearby. As for the machines on the street, it’s not yet known exactly when they will be going away.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.