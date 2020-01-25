Florida unemployment rate drops to lowest mark since current estimating process began

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The unemployment rate in Florida dropped to three percent in December, the lowest mark since the current estimating process started in 1976.
The December rate, lower than the national mark of 3.5 percent, represented an estimated 311,000 Floridians out of work from a workforce of 10.5 million.
The seasonally adjusted estimate was down from 3.1 percent in November and was 0.3 percentage points better than at the end of 2018.
Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Executive Director, Ken Lawson, says the growth is due in part to policies that encourage businesses to invest in the state.
“Businesses want to create their business here,” Lawson said. “They want to hire people, and our citizens have confidence they can find a job in the state of Florida.”
The changes over the past year were topped by new jobs in education and health services, as well as in the leisure ad hospitality sector.
