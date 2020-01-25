Deputies searching for suspect in fatal shooting incident that happened overnight at a Florida bar

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place at a Florida bar during the early hours of Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred at Over the Bridge, a bar in the School House Square in Port Charlotte in Charlotte County.
Deputies say that there is one man dead after an altercation lead to him being shot. He has not been identified yet.
According to deputies, bar patrons were gathered inside for a concert when the incident turned ugly and moved to the parking lot.
Deputies say that they are still very early in their investigation as they continue to gather statements and forensics personnel process the crime scene.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or submit an anonymous tip through their mobile app.
