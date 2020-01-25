Deputies arrest two people in connection with fatal shooting at a Florida bar

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting that occurred at a Florida bar on Saturday morning.
Kevens Laquerre has been charged with second-degree murder and Kyrsha Taylor has been charged with accessory after the fact.
Deputies had been searching for the suspect(s) after a shooting occurred at Over the Bridge, a bar in the School House Square in Port Charlotte during the early hours of Saturday morning.
According to deputies, one man was fatally shot after an altercation lead to this. His identity remains protected under Marsy’s Law.
Deputies say that they are searching for more information about the incident and anyone with any information about it should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or submit an anonymous tip through their mobile app.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.