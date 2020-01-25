Cold front to bring a chill to Suncoast this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We started this work week with wind chill advisories and then finished it with beach weather and mid 70′s for temperatures. Now we can expect another cool down this weekend as a cold front will bring temperatures back down to where they belong.
Clouds will clear out on Saturday morning as high pressure builds back in behind the cold front. The high on Saturday will be in the upper 60′s to low 70′s inland.
Look for a bit of a breeze on Saturday out of the north at 10-15 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine through the day.
It gets cool quickly on Saturday night with temperatures falling fast into the mid to upper 40′s by sunrise on Sunday. Skies will be sunny on Sunday and should be a really nice day with a high around 70 once again.
A weak storm system develops in the Gulf on Monday which will bring an increase in cloudiness on Monday and a good chance for mainly showers during the day. The high on Monday 70. Not expecting anything too rough for Monday but we will see showers moving in from the Gulf mainly in the late morning and early afternoon.
The average high is 71 for late January and that is where we will be throughout much of next week.
Tuesday skies clear once again and then we see highs in the upper 60′s to low 70′s.
For boaters expect mostly sunny skies both days this weekend. Winds will be out of the N at 10-15 kts. on Saturday with a moderate chop and then a light chop on Sunday.
