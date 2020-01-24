UCF, Wichita State meet in conference play

SUPER SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Brandon Mahan have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team's scoring this year and 66 percent of all Knights points over the team's last five games.EXCELLENT ERIK: Erik Stevenson has connected on 34.9 percent of the 106 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 22 over the last five games. He's also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.