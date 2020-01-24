Taylor, FAU visit ODU

STEPPING IT UP: The Monarchs have scored 65.3 points per game to Conference USA opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 62.2 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor has connected on 37.4 percent of the 123 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 25 over his last three games. He's also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.