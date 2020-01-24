Sarasota County says homeowners must take down rope fence barrier on Shell Road Beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - For weeks now, a portion of Shell Road Beach has had a barrier with a rope, poles, stakes and boulders blocking access. One beachgoer who did not want to be identified says he comes to this beach all the time. He tells us what homeowners Michelle and Greg Olson are doing is wrong.
“It’s an eyesore right now, really not what we want on the beach and it’s against the law,” said the beachgoer.
The Olsons recently have said this is private property that belongs to them and they have a right to put up this barrier. They say it was placed there because there has been a lot of very disruptive behavior since buying their home more than two years ago. That includes late night partying, people urinating or having sex behind their home, beachgoers trashing their part of the beach and their property being vandalized. Sarasota County has sent them a letter stating they need to tear down the barrier by Friday because it violates county codes.
“Sarasota County I would say they need to work with owners and find out the issues and correct them versus assuming their wrong or fighting with owners," said Mike Holderness, a Siesta Key business owner and resident. "It’s causing conflict between beachgoers.”
Neighbors say sheriff deputies now keep a close eye on the beach area. The Olsons have called authorities numerous times to report criminal mischief on and around the beach.
A text message sent to Michelle Olson on Thursday asking for a comment was not returned.
