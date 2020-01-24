NextEra: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $975 million.
On a per-share basis, the Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.99. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.44 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.
The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $4.59 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $3.77 billion, or $7.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.2 billion.
NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $9.20 per share.
NextEra shares have climbed slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 3%. The stock has risen 45% in the last 12 months.
