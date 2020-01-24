MMH set to become first west coast Florida hospital to offer new kidney dialysis procedure

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Memorial Hospital is now the first hospital on Florida’s west coast to offer a new kidney dialysis procedure.
It uses a device that offers new non-surgical ways to prepare patients for the procedure.
The Wavelin-Q uses radio frequency to create the connection between a vein and artery called a fistula. This is an important step in dialysis treatment for patients.
This new technology replaces the need for open surgery to create the fistula.
This new device increases flexibility for the procedure and reduces the risk of scarring or arm disfigurement for patients.
