Mild Temperatures To Close Out Chiily Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds will tell the story of our weather today, and for the weekend. Look for a high of 74 on average Friday. Overnight lows will hit the lower 50′s which is fine...but your wake up weather for Saturday morning will be much cooler that Friday’s. High overcast marks Friday. Low level atmospheric moisture caused some visibility issues, an early Friday gloom, yet, look for this to brighten around midday.
As far as precipitation is concerned...early Monday morning will be our next rain event. Very much needed as we are already behind the average for this still young year. We will have measurable rainfall before the whole system blows through by early Monday afternoon. Later in the week look for Friday to be wet.
In sum...sunny, drier, breezier, feeling cooler, the weekend highs in the upper 60′s.
