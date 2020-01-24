Local leader concerned about impacts from Fruitville Road roundabout construction

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Drivers traveling from St. Armand’s Circle to Sarasota may have noticed more traffic than usual.
That traffic is coming from lane closures from the U.S. 41 and Fruitville Road roundabout construction project. There is a lane closure on Gulfstream Avenue heading northbound towards U.S. 41. Traffic on U.S. 41 in the construction zone has also been reduced from six lanes to four lanes.
St. Armand's Circle Association's Executive Director, Diana Corrigan, said because there is only one way off of the circle and into Sarasota, the buildup has become a major concern for her. Corrigan said the buildup on the road has impacted businesses in St. Armand's Circle.
"I'm extremely concerned what this is going to be like once we start getting into February and March and going into April if those two lanes remain closed throughout the season. This is hurting our businesses. It's seriously hurting our businesses and I don't think they understand that," Corrigan said.
She said some days traffic will be bumper to bumper from both Lido Key and Longboat Key all the way through the circle and up to the Gulfstream Avenue traffic light. Corrigan is fearful that this will give tourist a negative experience. She said St. Armand's Circle Association has received multiple emails and phone from tourists complaining about the traffic. She recalled one tourist's message, "He called to tell me how long he had been sitting in traffic coming from Lido. He said he'd been in traffic for an hour and ten minutes. And he said I'm not coming back. That's the kind of information we're getting. It's not good."
The Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist for the project said to avoid traffic they recommend finding an alternate route. Those alternate routes can be found here.
Drivers can expect more closures in March. The westbound lanes on Fruitville Road from U.S. 41 to Cocoanut Avenue will be closed. The project is expected to be complete by this fall.
