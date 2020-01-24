Local leader concerned about impacts from Fruitville Road roundabout construction

She said some days traffic will be bumper to bumper from both Lido Key and Longboat Key all the way through the circle and up to the Gulfstream Avenue traffic light. Corrigan is fearful that this will give tourist a negative experience. She said St. Armand's Circle Association has received multiple emails and phone from tourists complaining about the traffic. She recalled one tourist's message, "He called to tell me how long he had been sitting in traffic coming from Lido. He said he'd been in traffic for an hour and ten minutes. And he said I'm not coming back. That's the kind of information we're getting. It's not good."