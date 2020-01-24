Florida man arrested by SCSO for selling narcotics to undercover detectives

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say they have arrested a 50-year-old Florida man for selling narcotics to undercover detectives.
Dainius Vaicaitis, of Land O’ Lakes, Fla., is facing two felony charges for trafficking in methamphetamine between 14-28 grams and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Deputies say that in September 2019 a detective with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) created an undercover account on social media as a dating website and as a resource to sell, buy and distribute narcotics.
According to reports, the account received a private message in December 2019 from a user known as “DV" and the profile picture displayed white male, and his age listed was 50 years old. Deputies say that he provided his phone number and asked the person using the account “if I needed anything today.”
Deputies say that they searched for the man’s phone number in the Sarasota County database and it revealed that the number belonged to Vaicaitis.
On January 8, deputies say that the undercover account by Vaicaitis for the purpose of selling methamphetamine and that he said that he was willing to meet at the Arby’s located in the 5900 block of Cattleridge Road and that he would be driving a white BMW.
Once at the location, reports say that the undercover detective entered the front passenger’s door of the BMW and Vaicaitis then called a female whose name appeared on his digital dash board as “Nikki." After this, deputies say that a white female with brown hair and a thin build who was in the grassy area of the parking lot and walking a dog approached the BMW.
Deputies say that she retrieved a plastic baggie containing an unknown substance from a black purse that she was carrying on her right shoulder and handed it to Vaicaitis.
According to deputies, the undercover detective then paid $300 for a crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine that was a little over 14 grams.
The undercover detective got out of the BMW and traveled back to SCSO where a portion of the substance was tested and the results came back that the substance was methamphetamine.
Deputies say Vaicaitis contacted the phone number again on January 22, to sell more methamphetamine and that they would meet at the same location as the previous transaction.
Before he could arrive, deputies say that they located Vaiciatis at the BP gas station in the 5900 Cattleridge Road and was placed under arrest and transported to the Sarasota County Jail.
Deputies say that in his Post Miranda interview, Vaicaitis said that purchases an ounce of methamphetamine almost every two weeks and sells it to help pay his bills because he is currently unemployed. Reports say that he also said that he had purchased two ounces on that day to go sell an ounce to a girl met on an online dating site.
