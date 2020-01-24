FIU, Charlotte meet in conference play

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 44 percent of Charlotte's points this season and 46 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Florida International, Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 49 percent of the team's total scoring, including 57 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.