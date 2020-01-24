Deputies searching for 33-year-old man they say wanted violated probation and is possessing a controlled substance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for a 33-year-old man they say is wanted for violating his probation and is also in possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies say Adam Smith is six-feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds and that he violated his probation for exposure of sexual organs and is also possession of a controlled substance that is unknown at this time.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS (8477) or on this website.
