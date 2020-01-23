Another Mild Day Friday...Sunny, Cooler, For The Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday will be much like Thursday, and that’s good news for residents, and visitors alike. Another day where winds will not be from the north, nor will it be breezy. Just a light southeast flow keeping things mild. Look for a high averaging 74 degrees. Both Thursday, and Friday we will be above normal for both the highs, and lows.
Our next chance of need rain will be a reality early Monday morning. The last rainfall will coincide with the end of Monday rush hour...something to keep in mind. After Monday morning showers Friday will be next up with sporadic showers throughout the day.
The recent few days of quite chilly weather has brought the Gulf water temperature down to a more seasonal 64 degrees. The presence of “upwelling” where the warmer surface waters are blown off allows for cooler waters to rise to the surface. This happened in the last week. We’ll likely see it drop to around 61 degrees before the climb back.
With the north winds blowing I can see some good fishing weather this weekend. Very sunny, and seasonal highs in the upper 60′s. Our lows will not be the lows we saw Monday, Tuesday, or early Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.