18-year-old man sentenced to five years in prison for role in multiple crime committed in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An 18-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a robbery that occurred in a Starbucks parking lot in Sarasota as well as an armed burglary that took place in Venice.
The robbery took place in April 2019 at the intersection of Cattleman Road and Bee Ridge Road. Marvin Jones was one of four co-defendants that placed a fake ad on the “LetGo” mobile app to sell an iPhone X.
Reports say that Jones set the whole thing up and asked the other three other co-defendants to help him carry out the robbery.
The 39-year-old victim told deputies he had intended to use the mobile app to buy the phone, but when he met up with the seller, he was repeatedly hit in the head, pepper sprayed and robbed of $400. He did not get the phone.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crime, identified all of the co-defendants and arrested them. Deputies say that all of them admitted to their roles in the robbery and said that Jones was the mastermind who set it up.
Jones is also being sentenced for his role in an armed burglary that took place in May 2018 at the Patriot Gun Shoppe in Venice.
Reports say that Jones and two other unidentified suspects threw a brick through the front glass door of the store while wearing masks on their faces and socks on their hands.
Law enforcement reports say Jones handed assault rifles and shotguns to someone who was waiting outside, but he left the flashlight behind and left the store. This allowed deputies identify him through DNA evidence and deputies say that Jones later confessed to the crime.
At the time of the burglary at the Patriot Gun Shoppe he was 17 years old and he was 18 when he committed the robbery in the Starbucks parking lot.
Jones entered an open plea in front of a judge on Tuesday where his attorney argued for him to be sentenced as a juvenile or as a youthful defender. But the court found that those sanctions were not appropriate due to the severity of the crimes he committed.
In addition to the five year prison sentence, Jones also was sentenced to four years of probation following his prison sentence.
