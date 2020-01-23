Weather gets back to where it belongs for Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After two very cold days for Florida you can now put away the parkas as we will warm up for the last two days of the work week.
There are no longer any strange warnings like falling iguanas for Florida’s forecast. Although we did see some graupel or ice pellets in SE Florida Wednesday night all the cold weather watches and warnings have been lifted at this time.
The winds of change are upon us as winds switch around to the east and then southeast on Friday. This will make it much warmer Thursday with a high near 74 degrees which is some 15 degrees warmer than it has been. So it’s back to the beach weather for 2 days and then cooler weather to move in over the weekend.
Don’t get me wrong you will still need a jacket Thursday morning as lows overnight will still be chilly dropping into the low 50′s which is typical for this time of year. With partly cloudy skies and east winds at 10-15 mph we will see temperatures warm into the low to mid 70′s by 1 p.m.
Friday looks to be even warmer with a start in the upper 50′s to low 60′s and a high around 76 in the afternoon. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day with a slight increase as a cold front gets closer Friday night.
The rain chance on Friday will be at 20% during the day and increase to 30% Friday evening. The cold front will move through late Friday and cool things off for the weekend.
Saturday partly cloudy breezy and cool with a high in the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees. Sunday not as windy but still near 70 for a high. It will stay dry over the weekend.
Monday a storm system in the Gulf starts to develop and moves toward the Suncoast. This will bring some clouds and a good chance for showers on Monday.
