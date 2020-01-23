Sheena Morris death investigation continues more than 11 years after she was found hanging in Bradenton Beach resort room

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - “What it’s like for me as a mother, it’s hell,” said Kelly Osborn.
That’s the pain Osborn continues to feel more than 11 years after the death of her 22-year-old daughter Sheena Morris. Morris was found hanging in the shower in her room at the BridgeWalk resort in Bradenton Beach on New Year’s Day 2009. Law enforcement investigations over the years and the medical examiners office have always concluded that her death was a suicide. Osborn and other family members say there’s evidence that indicates she was murdered.
“The most recent are the lividity marks that are basically in Sheena’s buttocks and back," said Osborn. "I don’t think it takes any sort of expert to look at those photos and understand that Sheena died in that chair, was there for several hours and was then placed in the shower.”
Osborn also says a 911 call shows that there was a dispute between Morris and her ex-boyfriend. She believes he’s the one responsible for her death. State Attorney Ed Brodsky, who has been taking a close look at this case, says the Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution has agreed to review this case.
“We have kept an open mind and nothing is more important than me than a search for the truth, a quest for the truth and to seek justice,” said Brodsky.
Osborn says she will soon be releasing some more powerful evidence. She’s feeling there a little more hope now that this is in the hands of the Attorney General’s Office.
“My gut tells me a lot, and it feels good right now,” said Osborn.
This will now be the fifth investigation into Sheena Morris’ death.
