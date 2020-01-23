Sheena Morris death investigation continues more than 11 years after she was found hanging in Bradenton Beach resort room

That’s the pain Osborn continues to feel more than 11 years after the death of her 22-year-old daughter Sheena Morris. Morris was found hanging in the shower in her room at the BridgeWalk resort in Bradenton Beach on New Year’s Day 2009. Law enforcement investigations over the years and the medical examiners office have always concluded that her death was a suicide. Osborn and other family members say there’s evidence that indicates she was murdered.