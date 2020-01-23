Manatee County School District Leaders advocating for bill to change state nursing program

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Leaders from the Manatee County School District are advocating for a bill that would make changes to the state’s nursing program.
The district’s Deputy Superintendent for Operation, Doug Wagner, and school board member, Scott Hopes, were in Tallahassee last week asking the legislature to allow technical colleges to offer registered nursing programs to their students.
This would give those technical college students in the practical nursing programs a chance to get an Associates Degree and the opportunity to become a registered nurse at their school.
After graduation, this would help students get a job an RN in an industry that is seeing a shortage.
The proposal passed the first committee unanimously and now the bill has to go to the House and Senate for approval.
