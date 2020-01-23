Manatee County has a decrease in crime from year prior

While it may seem like you read or hear about grisly crime daily, law enforcement in manatee county say crime is down.
Law enforcement leaders spoke at a Tiger Bay event luncheon where they broke down the kinds of issues their departments are seeing.
Many issues like panhandling, massage parlors and drugs were a part of the conversation. Departments like the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Palmetto PD, Holmes Beach Police, and Bradenton Police Departments all say they're happy crime is down and say they're continuing to do everything they can to keep the community safe.
Drugs and addiction are an issue in the Suncoast and law enforcement say they're working to battle the epidemic.
"We really are targeting dealers the idea of arresting our way out of it by arresting the users for possession isn't going to solve the problem of one addiction," said the Assistant Chief of Police for Bradenton Police Department Josh Cramer.
Agency leaders say education is important to help the problem.
"We do a lot of outreach and the way that we can see to prevent it is education. That means we have to start early. So we go into the Boys and Girls club," said Palmetto Police Department Captain, Lorenzo Waiters.
Traffic accidents are also a leading issue for all agencies. Manatee County Sheriff's Office sees approximately 200 traffic crashes a month.
“We’re going to continue to struggle with traffic and traffic congestion, that’s not going to go away. So if we don’t help the highway patrol people are not going to receive the service they expect so that’s a big problem,”said the Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells.
Another issue seen yearly and across all departments is the number of people in the community getting things stolen from their unlocked cars. "A lot of vehicles are broken into. And it's a target of opportunity. If you take away the opportunity, they're going to go somewhere else,” said Holmes Beach Police Department Chief of Police, William Tokajer.
County commissioners say they're also cracking down on panhandling and massage parlors. The sheriff’s department is looking forward to several things this year including the roll out of their homeless outreach program.
The Palmetto Police Department is looking ahead to a new facility.