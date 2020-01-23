Man arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets from a Circle K in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly stealing lottery tickets from a Circle K convenience store in Bradenton in October of last year.
Deputies say that on October 11, Jason Walker entered the Circle K at the 3000 block of 1st Street West around 6:45 p.m. while the store was busy with multiple employees and patrons.
Reports say that Walker went to the back of the store to an area that was clearly designated for employees only and went into the manager’s office through the door.
Deputies say that Walker began looking through multiple drawers in the manager’s desk and also in a secured filing cabinet next to the desk where he was able break the top filing cabinet drawer open and take a bag of lottery tickets that were worth $5,100.
According to deputies, Walker left the office and later exited the store with the stolen tickets. The crime was caught on surveillance cameras and deputies say latent fingerprints were collected from the side of the filing cabinet and later were identified and matched those on file for Walker.
Deputies say the area where the fingerprints were collected from was the side of the cabinet where Walker could be seen touching it while stealing the tickets.
According to deputies, the manager of the store said that Walker has never worked for Circle K and never had permission to enter that area of the store or take the lottery tickets.
Walker was arrested in Palmetto on Wednesday, transported to the Manatee County Jail and is facing a felony charge for burglary to unoccupied structure.
