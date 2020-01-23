Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House has sent legislation seeking to repeal the constitution revision commission to the Senate. If the Senate also approves, it would send the matter to voters in November. The Constitution Revision Commission was established in 1968 and meets once every 20 years to consider measures to put before voters. It last met in 2018 and placed seven measures on the ballot — all of which were approved by voters. Supporters argue that the commission is unnecessary, while critics say the commission should revamp the panel, not throw it out.