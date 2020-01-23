Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Pro Bowl gives NFL players a chance to swap spots. The annual all-star game looked like a backyard pickup contest last year. Trick plays and guys out of position were more prevalent than deep balls and defensive indifference. Tennessee defensive tackle Jurrell Casey says "I don’t think it hurts nobody.” It might just be the evolution of the exhibition game that’s become less intense over the years. There’s little, if any, tackling and barely any contact along the lines of scrimmage. It often looks more like a walk-through than a workout. So players are trying to spice things up.