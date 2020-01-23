First Alert Weather: Progressive weather pattern brings several systems across Florida.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three ingredients in our weather will stand out for the way they will change the feel of the air. The first is the low-level increase in moisture which is helping keep the temperatures much warmer than yesterday. The moisture is moving in from the shift in winds that now moves northeast over Atlantic waters. Some low clouds are trapped under very stable air over the Suncoast. With some heating the clouds will mix away but more clouds are streaming in from the Gulf. Those clouds are part of a trough of low pressure that will drag a Friday cold front past the Suncoast. There will not be much cold air behind this front and temperatures will only drop about 5 degrees.