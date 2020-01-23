Deputies: Man arrested for pointing laser at pilots attempting to land plane at SRQ Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly pointed lasers at pilots who were attempting to land planes at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
Deputies say that they responded to U.S. 301 and University Parkway after being notified about a laser being pointed at planes making their approach to land at the airport and that he also pointed a laser at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) helicopter when they were searching for him. According to reports, deputies located the suspect, Charlie Chapman, in the 8200 block of 25th Court East in Sarasota.
According to deputies, after they made contact with Chapman he grabbed a hammer and made a striking motion towards them which is when deputies say they took out a taser to bring Chapman down to the ground.
Reports from law enforcement say a laser pointer was found in his right pants pocket. Chapman was taken to the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and after he was cleared he was transported to the Manatee County Jail.
Deputies say they later learned that Chapman shot his laser pointer on a fixed wing plane four times and one time at the MCSO helicopter.
According to deputies, one of the pilots of the plane told them that the laser hit him directly in the eyes and caused temporary blindness and that he still felt that his eye sight was blurry from the laser.
Chapman remains in the Manatee County Jail where deputies say he is being charged with aggravated assault on an officer, pointing laser at pilot with injury, pointing laser at pilot without injury, and resisting without violence.
