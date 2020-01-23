Deputies arrest woman who allegedly stabbed a man because he made her get out of a car he was borrowing

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing a man because he forced her to get out of a car that he was borrowing.
Deputies say that on Wednesday they responded to Blake Medical Center around 6:55 a.m. after receiving information about a victim who had been stabbed walking into the emergency room. While en route, reports say that additional deputies were called to a residence at the 4500 block of 68th Avenue West in reference to a caller who told them that his roommate was stabbed by a woman named Jennifer Shade.
According to deputies, the victim told them that he drove down from Tampa in a friend’s car to hang out with Shade because they were friends who sometimes have sex with each other and that they have never been in a dating relationship.
Deputies say that the victim said that he and Shade were sitting outside the residence inside of the car and she was sitting in the driver’s seat when he told her that he had to go return the vehicle, but she refused to exit the car.
Deputies say that the victim then walked to driver’s side door, opened it and removed her from the car and when he turned around to get in the driver’s seat he felt a knife hit him in the back. Deputies say that the victim said that Shade was the only person around when he was stabbed.
Reports say that deputies made contact with Shade and after being read her Miranda warning and agreed to with deputies. Deputies say that Shade told them that the altercation happened because the victim had the knife in his pocket.
According to deputies, Shade said that she was able to get the knife back from the victim, but he became enraged and pushed her out of the driver’s seat and he got out of the passenger’s seat and came to the driver’s side where he pushed her down again.
Deputies say that they searched the area and the knife was not found.
Shade was arrested and taken to the Manatee County Jail. The victim suffered serious injuries, but they are not expected to be life threatening.
