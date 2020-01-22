Sarasota law enforcement educating community in hopes of minimizing traffic deaths and injuries

The city of Sarasota is in the top 25-percent of serious injuries and deadly crashes across the state.
The Sarasota Police Department has been doing a high visibility enforcement program for the last four years to help educate the community and enforce traffic violations.
The difference this year is that they’ve added areas to their enforcement:
- Downtown Region (north border Fruitville Road, south border State Street, east border Links Avenue, west border the Sarasota Bayfront)
- Fruitville Road from Pompano Avenue to Mimosa Drive
- North Washington Boulevard (US 301) from 10th Street to Myrtle Street
- North Washington Boulevard (US 301) from Mound Street to 10th Street
- South Tamiami Trail (US 41) from Mound Street to Hansen Street
The program aims to help minimize the number of injuries and deadly accidents happening in the area.
Officers say their main goal is education to lead to prevention.
Police say phones are a distraction but only a part of the issue.
They’re trying to rev up education.
While some people follow the rules of the streets, others see no harm in crossing roads on foot or bike when their signal says no.
“We need to make sure that the cross-walk signal is illuminated. That we’re crossing in a crosswalk properly and not darting in between to parked vehicles. And as bicyclist we need to know that when we’re on the road we’re treated as a motor vehicle,” said Sarasota Police Department Traffic officer, Jason Frank.
He says accidents are caused by people on foot and behind the wheel.
“Go back to driving the way we used to before this fancy technology. Look at the street signs pay attention to the speed limit signs, pay attention to the red lights. Make sure we’re looking for crosswalk signals.Get away from being buried in that phone behind the wheel.”
The high visibility program aims to make a difference one stop at a time.
Sometimes a citation is in order. While other times the lesson is the takeaway.
Officer Frank hopes their efforts will cause a ripple effect in education among people in the community to bring the traffic accident statistics down.
This year they’ve changed some of the locations they’re overseeing through the program because of state studies telling them where the crashes are happening or most likely too.
He wants to remind people to plan ahead before they’re heading out the door because no rush can help with the number of accidents.