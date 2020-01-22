Police: Sarasota man arrested and facing 40 counts of possession of child pornography

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have arrested a 47-year-old Sarasota man and he is facing 40 counts of possession of child pornography and additional charges are possible.
Detectives say that they received a tip in October 2019 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about two images that were reviewed and detectives confirmed they were both child pornography.
According to police reports, the images were traced back to a rooming home in the 3500 block of Tangier Terrace where a a total of five different people live in different bedrooms.
Police say that a search warrant was signed by a judge for the entire property of the residence on January 15, and a search warrant was executed on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. at the residence.
Police say that when they entered the bedroom where the photos were directly traced to, Scott Johnston, was in there and he was standing at his computer as if he was tampering with something.
According to reports, police asked Johnston if had any Google accounts and he wrote them down on a notepad as well as giving them the passwords to his computer, phone and tablet.
Police say that they asked Johnston about if he searched for child pornography and he confessed that he did. Reports say that over 100 images of child pornography were found on his devices. Detectives say they do not currently believe that any of the children in the images are local children.
Police say that they also conducted interviews with everyone else in the home and they say that they were not aware about what was going on and were shocked about why police were at the house.
Anyone with any information about this case should call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at this website.
