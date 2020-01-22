Police arrest convicted felon in possession of a firearm in Sarasota following a traffic stop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police arrested a 27-year-old man on Monday who is already a convicted felon following a traffic stop around 1:00 a.m. after he was found to be possessing a firearm.
Kendrick Wade is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, leaving the scene of a crash without giving information, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence and driving with a suspended license.
Police say that they observed a vehicle, a silver Nissan, at the stop light at North Tamiami Trail and Dr. Martin Luther King Way and the license plate came back as expired and officers made an attempt to stop the Nissan.
According to reports, the driver, Wade, turned the Nissan into an apartment complex in the 2300 block of North Tamiami Trail when he exited the driver’s door and ran away on foot.
Police say that the Nissan continued to move as Wade ran through the apartment complex. The Nissan reportedly crashed in the apartment complex and caused minor damage.
Officers say that they attempted to catch Wade on foot but they lost sight of him, but a perimeter was set up and K-9 team began a track on Wade.
According to police, a K-9 and his handler tracked Wade’s path into a backyard in the 1100 block of 22nd Street and he was found hiding in a storage shed.
Wade was taken into police custody and transported to the Sarasota County Jail where he remains.
He was previously convicted in August 2018 for grand theft of a motor vehicle and placed on felony probation until August 2020.
