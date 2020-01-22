Liberty looks to extend streak vs N. Fla.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Ospreys have given up just 68.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 79.4 per game they allowed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CALEB: Caleb Homesley has connected on 33.3 percent of the 69 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last five games. He's also converted 54.3 percent of his foul shots this season.