Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — You would think expectations would get lower as a player grew older. That's not the case with Tiger Woods. He turned 44 last month and starts another year at Torrey Pines. A victory would give Woods his 83rd victory on the PGA Tour to set the record. So much talk is about whether he can pick off another major and resume his march toward the record held by Jack Nicklaus. Woods says it's getting harder to win as he gets older. He says it's hard to put four good days together. That won't keep anyone from watching.