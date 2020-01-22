Florida parental consent abortion bill heads to full Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A bill that will require girls under the age of 18 to get a parent’s consent before having an abortion is ready for a full Senate vote. The bill was approved Wednesday in its final committee stop.
The Senate bill (SB 404) cleared the Rules Committee in a 9-7 vote on the 47th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which held women have a fundamental right to decide whether to have abortions.
Bill sponsor, Representative Kelli Stargel, said she wasn’t aware of the timing of the bill being taken up on the Roe v. Wade anniversary. She and other supporters of the bill say parents need to be involved in minors’ decisions about having abortions.
Florida already has a law that requires parents be notified before a girl can have an abortion.
The bill would require that a parent sign and date a notarized document giving their permission for the procedure. A girl could ask a judge for a waiver if she is a victim of abuse or incest.
Democrats argued that it was an attempt to further erode abortion rights.
