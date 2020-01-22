First Alert Weather: After a very cold start a warm-up will start today

Our strong winds, with gusts to 30, are caused by a developing low-pressure area in the Atlantic and a sprawling high-pressure area to our west. Both of those features will shift east over the next day. This will begin the process of twisting our winds to the east tomorrow and southeast Friday. This will shut down the cold air machine by cutting off the north wind. We will see moisture return to our air and temperatures rising into the 70′s. The next front will arrive on Friday but be much weaker, lowering our highs into the 60′s.