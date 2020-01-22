First Alert Weather: After a very cold start a warm-up will start today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some of the coldest air in years has moved into Florida and the Suncoast woke up to temperatures in the 30′s this morning. Although the coastal communities never saw freezing temperatures, inland communities and independent, unofficial weather stations reported temperatures below 32. Area-wide the wind chills made it feel like 25 to 30 degrees. The rest of the seven to ten days ahead will feature warmer weather. Moisture will also return to the Suncoast as winds begin to shift tonight.
Our strong winds, with gusts to 30, are caused by a developing low-pressure area in the Atlantic and a sprawling high-pressure area to our west. Both of those features will shift east over the next day. This will begin the process of twisting our winds to the east tomorrow and southeast Friday. This will shut down the cold air machine by cutting off the north wind. We will see moisture return to our air and temperatures rising into the 70′s. The next front will arrive on Friday but be much weaker, lowering our highs into the 60′s.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.