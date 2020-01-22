Fair worker arrested for not registering as a sex offender

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A worker at the Manatee County Fair was arrested for not registering himself as a sex offender.
The fair is usually a place where people like to bring their family and kids. You would never think a sex offender would be working there
But on Friday, 49-year-old William Rezey was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.
Rezey was hired by Belle City to work at the Manatee County Fair and is registered as a sex offender in the state of New York.
He came to Palmetto to work at the fair and never registered with the state of Florida.
By law, any person registered as a sex offender leaves the city or state they are registered in to notify the local authorities of the area they will be in within 48 hours.
The Manatee Sherriff’s Office makes sure any person working at the county fair is thoroughly checked.
“Four years because we want this to be a very safe environment for children for everybody that’s going to the fair. We request from Bell city a list of names that is going to be working for them. We request that list weeks before in advance so we can start doing the research. This year we had 600 names to go through we do everything we can to get those people checked before the fair opens.” said Randy Warren a spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say William Rezey failed to register himself as a sex offender within the 24 hours he came to Florida. He’s been here for about a week.
