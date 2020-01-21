78-year-old woman dies following car accident in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 78-year-old woman was killed early Monday evening in a crash in Venice.
Troopers say 81-year-old Ronald Armstrong of New York was driving south on U.S. 41 Bypass around 5pm, approaching Via Veneto, when he attempted to turn left onto the roadway and into the path of a Ford PK driven by a 28-year-old Nokomis man.
The Ford PK struck the right side of Armstrong’s 2005 Toyota sedan. His passenger, 78-year-old June Armstrong, was taken to the hospital, where she passed away and Ronald Armstrong was left with serious injuries. The driver of the Ford PK suffered minor injuries.
At this time, no charges have been placed in the crash, which remains under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol.
