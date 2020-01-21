Two pedestrians killed in Bradenton in a pair of crashes near each other on the same day

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - This road is the site of a pair of deadly crashes on Sunday both within a mile of each other and both involving pedestrians who were struck by vehicles and killed. Eric Whitman lives nearby and rides his bike on 15th Street East in Bradenton frequently. He says it’s very challenging to walk or ride a bike around here.
“A lot of these you don’t have bicycle lanes or you have sidewalks on one side of the street but you don’t have sidewalks on the other side of the street," said Whitman. "So it’s dangerous because the side that don’t have the sidewalks, you’ve got to cross the street to get on the sidewalk.”
Troopers say the first crash happened after 3 o’clock yesterday morning. 51-year-old Pablo Tobar was killed while crossing 15th Street East just north of 57th Avenue East. Authorities are looking for the hit-and-run driver who was driving a blue four-door Honda vehicle. The second crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Keith Queen. He was struck by a car six blocks up on 15th Street East at 51st Street East. Florida Highway Patrol says this is very rare for two deadly crashes to happen so close to one another on the same day.
“Unfortunately we have a lot of folks out there who are walking and when you are doing so by the roadway you have to have that good situational awareness," said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. "Be aware of everything that’s around you and then obviously as an operator of the motor vehicle you must be looking out for these vulnerable users of the roadway.”
If you have any more information on both of these deadly crashes, you’re being asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.
