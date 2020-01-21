Troopers identify dump truck driver killed in rollover crash, fire on I-275N

It happened around 10:45am on I-275 North near U.S. 41, before the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and involved a dump truck from a hauling business out of Tampa. Troopers say 49-year-old Reynaldo Rodriguez of Tampa started to lose control and went off the right side of the road. He attempted to correct by steering to the left, but the dump truck went out of control and overturned on the shoulder.