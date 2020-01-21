Sarasota honors Dr Martin Luther King Jr. with a celebration

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -What’s a better way to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr than having a celebration at MLK Memorial Park in Sarasota.
The community came out to celebrate at MLK Memorial Park off Cocoanut Ave.
There was music, food and fun for the whole family. There were also local organizations along with local businesses.
Other’s came out to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy through community service.
"Commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. it means this, everyone coming together and celebrating together and people coming out on an off day servicing everybody said Paola who volunteered at the event.
Glenda Williams, who has lived in Sarasota her whole life, says the MLK Celebration get’s better every year.
“I think we have a better crowd today. More than there was then we did last year, but over the years we’ve had some pretty good turn outs” said Williams.
This is the 39th year, the city has had the MLK Celebration.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.