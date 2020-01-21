Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport continues to see growth

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -More travelers are flying from The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
The airport saw a record number of travelers in the month of December. Over 20,000 travelers flew to or from the airport, which is a 58% increase from the previous year.
SRQ Airport’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Piccolo, said the number of travelers has been steadily increasing and he expects the increase to continue. In 2019, the airport had about two million travelers and he predicts in 2020 it could hit about two and a half million travelers.
Piccolo attributes the growth to the increase in airlines at the airport as well as more destinations being offered.
“Tourism is growing and we were bleeding a lot of traffic to other airports and as they put the service in here that bleed is, those people don’t have to drive to those other locations. Certainly road congestion makes those drives far, far more challenging and that adds to the attractiveness of the service here at SRQ," Piccolo said.
He went on to say Allegiant is the fastest growing carrier at the airport followed by American and United.
To keep up with all the growth the airport will be expanding their parking lot as well as their fuel farm for the planes. Construction on those projects is set to start in the spring.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.