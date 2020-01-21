PetMed: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $6.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.
The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $59.9 million in the period.
PetMed shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PETS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PETS