Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CONSTRUCTION WORKER ARRESTED
Sheriff: Worker arrested following deadly fight with boss.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 28-year-old construction worker has been arrested after fleeing a work site following a deadly fight with his employer. Orange County Sheriff's officials say Mason Toney was captured Monday night. The fight happened on Monday morning at a work site along Florida's Turnpike near Orlando. Twenty-eight-year-old William Steven Knight died at the scene after he was stabbed. Sheriff's officials say they don't yet know what the pair had been fighting about. The investigation caused a huge traffic snarl in the Orlando area on Monday morning.
SHORT-TERM HEALTH PLANS
Critics: consumers should be wary of short-term health plans
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Consumers who bought a short-term health insurance plan thinking they had found a better deal than “Obamacare” during open enrollment season may be in for a shock when they show up at their doctor’s office this year. The low-cost plans don’t have to cover basics such as prescription drugs or maternity. The Trump administration rolled back restrictions on short-term plans in 2018 and critics quickly labeled them junk insurance, warning that they come with gaps and don’t have to cover pre-existing medical conditions.
FATAL TRAIN CRASH
Driver killed when train hits truck on railroad tracks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Troopers say an 87-year-old man died after he drove onto the railroad tracks and was hit head-on by a freight train. The crash happened about 1:15 a.m. Monday in Volusia County. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes says Billy Clark Davis turned onto the tracks and began driving south. The approaching northbound train didn't have time to stop and hit the truck. Montes said he died at the scene. The occupants of the train weren't injured. Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.
AP-US-SCI-SPACE-STATION
Spacewalking astronauts wrap up battery improvements
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Spacewalking astronauts have successfully wrapped up battery improvements outside the International Space Station. NASA's Jessica Meir and Christina Koch floated out Monday to finish the job that began last fall. The women installed a new battery in the station's solar power grid and removed two old batteries. They had just completed the work when Koch inadvertently deployed the hand controller on her emergency jet pack. Meir hurried over to get the controller back in its proper place. This marks their third spacewalk together. They conducted the world's first all-female spacewalk last October.
TWO DEAD-FIRE
Firefighters: 2 bodies found in smoke-filled Florida home
LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters responding to a call in South Florida found two bodies in a smoky home. Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews went to the home on Sunday afternoon. They saw smoke inside the home, but no fire. They also saw someone who appeared to be passed out so they forced their way into the home. They found a pot on the stove, which apparently caused the smoke. They also found the second body. Authorities haven't released the names of the victims or any additional details. Lauderhill is near Fort Lauderdale.
SUPER BOWL LOOKAHEAD
After cashing in on QB gambles, Niners, Chiefs in Super Bowl
In 2017, a pair of teams gambled on quarterbacks who had big-time potential. Both teams guessed right. The Kansas City Chiefs set up a date with the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February second in Miami. The Chiefs are led by third-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback for the Niners is Jimmy Garoppolo. The Chiefs took a chance in the 2017 draft and traded away a first-round pick to move up and nab Mahomes. The Niners traded for Garappolo and gave him a big contract after he'd made only seven NFL starts. Now, both are taking their team to the Super Bowl. The opening point spread for the game: pick 'em.
SPACEX-CREW CAPSULE
SpaceX launches, destroys rocket in astronaut escape test
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has completed the last big test of its crew capsule before launching astronauts within the next few months to the International Space Station. The company founded and led by Elon Musk mimicked an emergency launch escape Sunday in the skies above Cape Canaveral, Florida. A Falcon rocket blasted off as normal, but just over a minute into flight, the Dragon capsule catapulted off the top with a pair of mannequins aboard. The Falcon engines deliberately shut down, and the booster tumbled out of control and crashed into the Atlantic. The capsule, meanwhile, parachuted into the ocean. The flight lasted about nine minutes.
SPACEX-TESLA
No astrovans for SpaceX, crews riding to rockets in Teslas
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronauts launched by SpaceX in coming months will ride to their rockets in high fashion. Instead of using a retro-style astrovan, SpaceX crews will travel to the launch pad in Tesla sports cars. Elon Musk, who runs SpaceX and the electric car company, used Teslas to get around Kennedy Space Center in Florida for Sunday's launch escape test. No one was aboard for the test flight, just two mannequins. But during a launch dress rehearsal Friday, the two NASA astronauts assigned to the first SpaceX crew got a lift to the pad in a Tesla Model X.
LPGA TOUR
Gaby Lopez wins LPGA tournament in Florida in 7-hole playoff
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Gaby Lopez has won an LPGA tournament that needed seven playoff holes and an extra day to finish. She made a 30-foot putt for birdie Monday to defeat Nasa Hataoka at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. It was Lopez's second LPGA victory. Lopez and Hataoka matched one another with five pars at 18 on Sunday before darkness halted play. They tied the record for the LPGA's fourth-longest playoff.
INTER MIAMI-FIRST PRACTICE
Beckham's MLS team in Miami takes field for first time
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. (AP) — David Beckham's Inter Miami team finally got to play soccer. The MLS expansion franchise opened its first training camp at Barry University on Monday. It came more than six years after Beckham decided to put a team in Miami. The team begins play for real on March 1. Its home opener is March 14 at a new stadium in Fort Lauderdale.