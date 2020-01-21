A freeze possible Wednesday morning & wind chills in the 20’s

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Guess who’s back? Winter’s back along the Suncoast as the cold north wind continues to blow in the coldest air of the season. With an area of low pressure developing east of Florida we will see a prolonged period of windy conditions which will bring the wind chills into the mid 30′s on Tuesday and upper 20′s on Wednesday.
We start the day on Tuesday with lows in the mid 40′s on the beaches and upper 30′s to low 40′s inland away from the water. With the wind out of the NNE at 10-15 mph it will feel much colder.
There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day but don’t count on it warming things up much. The high under mostly sunny skies on Tuesday will be in the upper 50′s for most of the Suncoast.
Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be in the coldest with a possible freeze for the inland Counties like Highlands, Hardee and Desoto. Sarasota and Manatee will see lows in the mid to upper 30′s. There won’t be any concern with frost as winds will stay up through the morning.
Wednesday look for mostly sunny skies with temperatures still below average with a high only in the low to mid 60′s. Thursday morning look for a low around 50 which is typical for this time of year.
Thursday should be nice as we will see an increase in cloudiness with partly sunny skies and a high of 74.
Friday’s high near 76 degrees should be nice as we will see partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers Friday night as another cold front moves in. This cold front will not be as cold as this one but will keep things cool for the weekend but not cold. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60′s to near 70.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.