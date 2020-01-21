First Alert Weather: Colder tonight with Freeze Watch inland

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cold dry air has covered the Suncoast and temperatures fell this morning into the low 40′s to upper 30′s inland to upper 40′s along coastal waters. Temperatures will be colder tonight, which is often the case with the second day of a cold front passage, and a freeze watch is up for areas east of the interstate tonight. The freeze watch is necessary because it is possible to see several hours of freezing or below-freezing temperatures in the watch area. Due to building high pressure to our north and west and a spinning area of low pressure in the Atlantic, our winds pick up today. A small craft advisory will be up today.